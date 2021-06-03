Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Director Sells $81,750.00 in Stock

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Director Claude Germain sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $81,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at $2,451,573.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

TRTN stock opened at $54.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.87. Triton International Limited has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $61.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Triton International alerts:

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.21. Triton International had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 20.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Triton International Limited will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Triton International during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Triton International by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Triton International during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Triton International during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Triton International during the first quarter worth about $114,000. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on TRTN. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Triton International from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triton International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.