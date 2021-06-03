TRON (TRX) Trading 0% Lower Over Last 7 Days

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.0790 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TRON has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a market cap of $5.66 billion and approximately $1.44 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000204 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000465 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official website is tron.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

