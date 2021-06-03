TrueFeedBack (TFBX) Price Hits $0.0042 on Top Exchanges

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. TrueFeedBack has a total market cap of $10.00 million and approximately $224,554.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00082701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00024217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $395.78 or 0.01016294 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00053333 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,653.25 or 0.09380936 BTC.

About TrueFeedBack

TrueFeedBack (CRYPTO:TFBX) is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain . The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

