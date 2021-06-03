Truegame Price Reaches $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 3rd. During the last week, Truegame has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. Truegame has a market capitalization of $99,151.47 and approximately $3.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Truegame coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Truegame alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00078934 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004493 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00024844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.69 or 0.00989910 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,534.05 or 0.09361802 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00052408 BTC.

Truegame Coin Profile

Truegame (CRYPTO:TGAME) is a coin. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Buying and Selling Truegame

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Truegame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Truegame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.