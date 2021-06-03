TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Price Reaches $0.0883 on Top Exchanges

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. During the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded up 23% against the US dollar. TrumpCoin has a market cap of $583,099.41 and $1,155.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrumpCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0883 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004715 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00073287 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00052405 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001067 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.74 or 0.00277353 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00009144 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00039762 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TrumpCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

