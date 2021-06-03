Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) vs. Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Critical Contrast

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) and Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Trupanion and Oscar Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trupanion -3.15% -7.13% -4.24% Oscar Health N/A N/A N/A

78.9% of Trupanion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.7% of Oscar Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Trupanion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trupanion and Oscar Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trupanion $502.03 million 6.95 -$5.84 million ($0.16) -544.75 Oscar Health $462.80 million 11.44 -$406.83 million N/A N/A

Trupanion has higher revenue and earnings than Oscar Health.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Trupanion and Oscar Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trupanion 0 3 4 0 2.57 Oscar Health 0 1 5 0 2.83

Trupanion currently has a consensus target price of $88.83, suggesting a potential upside of 1.92%. Oscar Health has a consensus target price of $37.83, suggesting a potential upside of 48.13%. Given Oscar Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oscar Health is more favorable than Trupanion.

Summary

Oscar Health beats Trupanion on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc. changed its name to Trupanion, Inc. in 2013. Trupanion, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc. provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc. and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc. in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

