Trust Wallet Token Price Reaches $0.53 on Top Exchanges (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (CURRENCY:TWT) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Trust Wallet Token coin can now be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001366 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Trust Wallet Token has a market cap of $132.92 million and approximately $38.59 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00071023 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.56 or 0.00292749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.23 or 0.00227440 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $467.44 or 0.01205014 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003601 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,705.91 or 0.99780960 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00033766 BTC.

About Trust Wallet Token

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,926,200 coins. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog . The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here. Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps. Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet. “

