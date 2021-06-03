TrustVerse (TRV) Price Up 20.3% This Week

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. During the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded up 20.3% against the dollar. TrustVerse has a market cap of $11.89 million and approximately $138,049.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustVerse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0234 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00082376 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00024371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.60 or 0.01009465 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00052725 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,617.82 or 0.09373814 BTC.

TrustVerse Coin Profile

TRV is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 508,784,134 coins. TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io . The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

