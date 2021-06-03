Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Shares Gap Up to $78.21

Shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $78.21, but opened at $81.25. Tucows shares last traded at $81.25, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Separately, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tucows in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.20 million, a P/E ratio of 169.90 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.71.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter. Tucows had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 1.71%.

In related news, EVP David John Woroch sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $325,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,933.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV raised its holdings in Tucows by 0.9% during the first quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,608,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,639,000 after acquiring an additional 13,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tucows by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 680,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,737,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in Tucows by 10.1% during the first quarter. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd now owns 603,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,743,000 after acquiring an additional 55,447 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tucows by 11.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,783,000 after acquiring an additional 16,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Tucows by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 128,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCX)

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile phones and retail telephony services; fixed high-speed Internet access services; and professional services, including implementation, training, consulting, and software development and modification services, as well as operates Mobile Services Enabler platform that provides network access, provisioning, and billing services; The Domain Services segment offers wholesale and retail domain name registration services; portfolio services; and value-added services, such as hosted email, Internet security services, Internet hosting, WHOIS privacy, publishing tools, and other value-added services for end-users under the OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, and Hover brands.

