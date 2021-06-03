Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) will announce $23.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.90 million. Tufin Software Technologies posted sales of $23.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $107.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $106.60 million to $109.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $120.50 million, with estimates ranging from $116.70 million to $124.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.67% and a negative return on equity of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TUFN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Tufin Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

NYSE:TUFN opened at $9.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.51. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $20.11. The company has a market cap of $295.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUFN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 98,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,358 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 439,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 241,770 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC grew its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,088,000 after acquiring an additional 227,117 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 12,933 shares during the period.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

