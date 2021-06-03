Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 69,042 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 628,527 shares.The stock last traded at $4.63 and had previously closed at $4.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TKC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.64.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.1212 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. This is a positive change from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TKC. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile (NYSE:TKC)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice, data, and video communication solutions to its individual and corporate customers; and broadband services.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.