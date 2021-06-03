Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 384,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,652 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.02% of Turning Point Brands worth $17,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

In other Turning Point Brands news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 880,000 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $41,131,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TPB opened at $43.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $826.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.53. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $61.08.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.14 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is currently 7.83%.

TPB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.