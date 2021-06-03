TurtleCoin (TRTL) Trading 8.1% Lower This Week

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $16.67 million and $909,370.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000163 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 102,772,951,793 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

