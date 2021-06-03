Tutti Frutti (TFF) Tops 1-Day Volume of $44,041.00

Tutti Frutti (CURRENCY:TFF) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Tutti Frutti has a total market cap of $579,117.32 and approximately $44,041.00 worth of Tutti Frutti was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tutti Frutti has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. One Tutti Frutti coin can now be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00081140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004633 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00025546 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.09 or 0.01008455 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00053222 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09373083 BTC.

Tutti Frutti Coin Profile

Tutti Frutti (CRYPTO:TFF) is a coin. Tutti Frutti’s total supply is 949,667,853 coins and its circulating supply is 77,892,928 coins. Tutti Frutti’s official Twitter account is @TFF_Token . The Reddit community for Tutti Frutti is https://reddit.com/r/TuttiFruttiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TheFaustFlick is a filmmaking platform. It allows the users and token holders to exercise their vote on several areas of a movie structure. Grants TFF Token holders: a) access to #TheFaustFlick Screenplay, Letters of Intent and Financial Records; b) voting rights on five critical gates enabling the successive filmmaking process and/or film business cycle tasks; and c) net profits from #TheFaustFlick multiple revenue sources. “

Tutti Frutti Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tutti Frutti directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tutti Frutti should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tutti Frutti using one of the exchanges listed above.

