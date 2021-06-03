Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) Shares Gap Down to $25.29

Shares of Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.29, but opened at $24.33. Tuya shares last traded at $23.69, with a volume of 3,417 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TUYA shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Tuya in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Tuya alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.51.

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.87 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tuya Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tuya during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Tuya during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tuya during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Tuya during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tuya during the 1st quarter valued at about $444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

About Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA)

Tuya Inc engages in the cloud and application development business. It provides purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.