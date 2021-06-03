Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Down 5.9% After Insider Selling

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $96.32 and last traded at $96.33. 20,916 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 905,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.42.

Specifically, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.72, for a total value of $279,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,556 shares in the company, valued at $41,295,084.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Banyai sold 20,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total value of $2,652,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 439,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,293,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,925 shares of company stock worth $13,620,862. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

TWST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Twist Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 109.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1,433.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,703,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,009,000 after buying an additional 1,592,545 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 19,999.0% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,282,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,735 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 1,743.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 846,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,613,000 after purchasing an additional 800,661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 15.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,242,000 after purchasing an additional 555,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 751,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,145,000 after purchasing an additional 454,483 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

