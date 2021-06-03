Tyme Technologies (TYME) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 10th. Analysts expect Tyme Technologies to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ TYME opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50. Tyme Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.04.
In other news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,798,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,877,310.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Hoffman sold 41,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $80,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,614,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,260,796.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 531,250 shares of company stock valued at $848,855. Company insiders own 25.51% of the company’s stock.
Tyme Technologies Company Profile
Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.
