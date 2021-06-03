Tyme Technologies (TYME) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 10th. Analysts expect Tyme Technologies to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ TYME opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50. Tyme Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,798,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,877,310.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Hoffman sold 41,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $80,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,614,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,260,796.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 531,250 shares of company stock valued at $848,855. Company insiders own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tyme Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) by 382.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Tyme Technologies worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

