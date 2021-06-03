U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,225 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 3.7% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $14,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000. Game Creek Capital LP lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 27,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,070,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 16,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 8,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

USB traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $61.03. 120,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,434,453. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.63. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $90.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 54.90%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,536,750.00. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on USB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.22.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

