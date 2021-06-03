U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,197 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 2.4% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $22,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $673,915,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,964.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,862,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,656 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,075,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,902 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 518.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,617,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,292 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,084,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of USB traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.94. The stock had a trading volume of 35,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,434,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.22.

In related news, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $1,138,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,910.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.