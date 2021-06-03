U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.18. U.S. Global Investors shares last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 202,765 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.48.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.36 million during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 113.41% and a net margin of 206.34%.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 625,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in U.S. Global Investors during the first quarter worth $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 294,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 13,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Global Investors during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile (NASDAQ:GROW)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.