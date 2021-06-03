Ubex Hits Market Cap of $1.37 Million (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Ubex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and $858,194.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ubex has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubex Profile

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,961,564,380 coins and its circulating supply is 3,343,945,628 coins. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

