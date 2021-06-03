UBS Group Begins Coverage on Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM)

Stock analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KIM. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.71.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Shares of KIM traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.17. 3,644,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,150,367. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.53. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $22.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.31.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 99.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimco Realty will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.