UBS Group Begins Coverage on Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG)

Research analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on REG. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.81. 874,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,099. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $67.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 15.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regency Centers news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $581,000.00. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $465,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,584 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,471,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

