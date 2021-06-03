UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.58

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.58 and last traded at $16.52, with a volume of 2041032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.43.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UBS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.74.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. UBS Group had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,408,017,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 626.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 17,555,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,985,000 after purchasing an additional 15,138,647 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,988,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $743,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721,366 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 288.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,663,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at $98,446,000. 31.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group Company Profile (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

