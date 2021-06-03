Ultra (UOS) Trading 23.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 13.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Ultra has a total market cap of $105.42 million and $2.25 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000988 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 23.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,749.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $688.53 or 0.01823927 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.56 or 0.00475661 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00059220 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00021095 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000049 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003802 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,789,762 coins. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

