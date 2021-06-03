UMA Hits Market Cap of $914.30 Million (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. UMA has a market capitalization of $914.30 million and approximately $39.80 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UMA has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One UMA coin can currently be bought for about $15.04 or 0.00039978 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00078775 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00024495 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $372.91 or 0.00991280 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,516.83 or 0.09348470 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00052204 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 102,726,258 coins and its circulating supply is 60,793,606 coins. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

