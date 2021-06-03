Unibright Price Reaches $1.26 on Major Exchanges (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. Unibright has a total market capitalization of $188.74 million and $1.80 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unibright has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One Unibright coin can now be purchased for $1.26 or 0.00003322 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00079361 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00025321 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $376.67 or 0.00994455 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,921.41 or 0.10353032 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00052531 BTC.

About Unibright

Unibright (UBT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . The official website for Unibright is unibright.io . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Buying and Selling Unibright

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

