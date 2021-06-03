Unisocks 24 Hour Volume Reaches $34,578.00 (SOCKS)

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Unisocks coin can now be purchased for about $66,246.65 or 1.71106396 BTC on major exchanges. Unisocks has a total market cap of $20.80 million and $34,578.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Unisocks has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Unisocks alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00082488 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00024397 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.17 or 0.01012932 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00052644 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,630.60 or 0.09377366 BTC.

Unisocks Profile

Unisocks (SOCKS) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 314 coins. The official website for Unisocks is unisocks.exchange . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap . Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Buying and Selling Unisocks

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unisocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unisocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unisocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unisocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.