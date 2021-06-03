Unistake One Day Trading Volume Tops $170,269.00 (UNISTAKE)

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Unistake coin can currently be bought for about $0.0516 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unistake has a market cap of $9.04 million and $170,269.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Unistake has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00069738 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $130.01 or 0.00333867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.42 or 0.00232217 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $463.67 or 0.01190735 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003603 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00034633 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,958.22 or 1.00047933 BTC.

Unistake Coin Profile

Unistake was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,317,124 coins. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unistake’s official website is unistake.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Unistake Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unistake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unistake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unistake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

