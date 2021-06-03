Uniswap (UNI) Price Reaches $28.51 on Exchanges

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. One Uniswap coin can now be purchased for about $28.51 or 0.00073653 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a market cap of $16.13 billion and approximately $571.21 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000823 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 46.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000425 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000095 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 115.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Coin Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 565,738,335 coins. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog . The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Uniswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

