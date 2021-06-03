United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.94. United States Antimony shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 3,010,203 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a current ratio of 8.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.42.
In other news, CEO John C. Gustavsen acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,200 shares in the company, valued at $32,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.
United States Antimony Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)
United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.
