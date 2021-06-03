United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.94. United States Antimony shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 3,010,203 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a current ratio of 8.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.42.

In other news, CEO John C. Gustavsen acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,200 shares in the company, valued at $32,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Antimony during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United States Antimony during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in United States Antimony by 248.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67,022 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in United States Antimony by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 94,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 36,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in United States Antimony during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. 7.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Antimony Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

