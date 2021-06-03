Unitrade (TRADE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.25 Million

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Unitrade coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000906 BTC on popular exchanges. Unitrade has a market capitalization of $9.94 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Unitrade has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00081140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004633 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00025546 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $389.09 or 0.01008455 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00053222 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09373083 BTC.

Unitrade Profile

Unitrade is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,420,622 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Unitrade Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unitrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unitrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

