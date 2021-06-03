UnMarshal (MARSH) Price Down 18.3% This Week

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. During the last week, UnMarshal has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar. UnMarshal has a market capitalization of $10.93 million and approximately $638,184.00 worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UnMarshal coin can currently be bought for about $1.54 or 0.00003988 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00070215 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $110.56 or 0.00286372 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.35 or 0.00197758 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $460.30 or 0.01192289 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,582.32 or 0.99936653 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00034151 BTC.

About UnMarshal

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

UnMarshal Coin Trading

