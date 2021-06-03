Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Unum Group worth $12,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Unum Group by 1,543.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,948,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,346,000 after buying an additional 7,465,113 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,944,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,486,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,515 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $579,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 252.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 737,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,534,000 after purchasing an additional 528,597 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNM opened at $31.56 on Thursday. Unum Group has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $31.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In related news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $199,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,210. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

