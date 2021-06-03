Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 114.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,382,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736,671 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Upwork worth $61,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Upwork by 1.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Upwork by 5.6% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Upwork by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Upwork during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Upwork by 0.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 132,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Upwork from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

In related news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $133,495.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $52,779.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 65,865 shares of company stock worth $2,755,889 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $48.84 on Thursday. Upwork Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $63.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.25 and a beta of 2.00.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

