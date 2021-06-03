USD Coin Market Capitalization Reaches $22.86 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One USD Coin coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, USD Coin has traded down 0% against the dollar. USD Coin has a total market cap of $22.86 billion and $2.25 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,730.29 or 0.07212966 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.49 or 0.00175652 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USDC is a coin. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 22,851,059,511 coins. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog . The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

Buying and Selling USD Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

