USDK Trading Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One USDK coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC on exchanges. USDK has a market cap of $28.71 million and $167.61 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, USDK has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00066656 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $117.74 or 0.00311031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.48 or 0.00233726 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.14 or 0.01123058 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003602 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,856.88 or 1.00003494 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00032674 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK’s genesis date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

