Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) will report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.17. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.72 million. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Utz Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Utz Brands by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 777,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,263,000 after buying an additional 451,871 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Utz Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,650,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Utz Brands by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,861,000 after buying an additional 1,860,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UTZ traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.20. 12,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,366. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.55. Utz Brands has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

