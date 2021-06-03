V-ID (VIDT) Trading Up 65.5% This Week

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. V-ID has a market cap of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the dollar. One V-ID coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00078529 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004422 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00025054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.87 or 0.00990275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00052324 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,527.72 or 0.09318895 BTC.

V-ID Profile

V-ID is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling V-ID

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

