v.systems (VSYS) Price Up 9% Over Last Week

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. v.systems has a market capitalization of $49.33 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One v.systems coin can now be bought for about $0.0215 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, v.systems has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About v.systems

v.systems (CRYPTO:VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,214,832,992 coins and its circulating supply is 2,291,224,528 coins. The official message board for v.systems is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. The official website for v.systems is www.v.systems.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

Buying and Selling v.systems

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire v.systems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy v.systems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

