Vai 24 Hour Volume Hits $5.67 Million (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Vai coin can now be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00002302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Vai has a total market cap of $103.36 million and $5.67 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 115,883,157 coins. Vai’s official website is venus.io . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

