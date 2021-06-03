Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) will report $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.51. Valero Energy posted earnings of ($1.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $7.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on VLO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.41.

Valero Energy stock opened at $84.39 on Thursday. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.10, a P/E/G ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.64%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

