Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s Largest Position

Landaas & Co. WI ADV increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 42.7% of Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $71,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,344,000 after purchasing an additional 960,505 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,026,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,304,000 after purchasing an additional 603,625 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 5,928,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,463,000 after purchasing an additional 461,095 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,620,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,928,000 after acquiring an additional 148,699 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,265,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,852,000 after acquiring an additional 94,500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $216.94. 60,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,296,248. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.85 and a fifty-two week high of $219.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.35.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

