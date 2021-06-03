Vanilla Network (VNLA) Trading 21.7% Higher Over Last Week

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 21.7% higher against the dollar. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $14.87 million and $304,359.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be purchased for about $23.17 or 0.00059801 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00067949 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.95 or 0.00312153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.19 or 0.00230168 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $460.23 or 0.01187739 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003609 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,640.04 or 0.99720945 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00033589 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 827,023 coins and its circulating supply is 641,863 coins. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

