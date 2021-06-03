Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Chardan Capital in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 73.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.15.

VBLT traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $2.88. 40,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,708. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.04. The company has a market cap of $138.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.95. Vascular Biogenics has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.17.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,394.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VBLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

