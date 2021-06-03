Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Shares Gap Down to $8.99

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.99, but opened at $8.41. Vasta Platform shares last traded at $8.41, with a volume of 8 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on VSTA. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vasta Platform from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $21.50) on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $51.38 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vasta Platform Limited will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSTA. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 460.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 36.0% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 61.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 60.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 196,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 74,116 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 210,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 24,527 shares during the period. 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

