VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) Shares Gap Up to $14.88

Shares of VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.88, but opened at $15.18. VectivBio shares last traded at $15.18, with a volume of 64 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VECT shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of VectivBio in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of VectivBio in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of VectivBio in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of VectivBio in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

VectivBio Company Profile (NASDAQ:VECT)

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for rare conditions. It develops Apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

