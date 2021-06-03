Veil (VEIL) Trading 6.6% Higher This Week

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 15% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Veil has a total market capitalization of $2.72 million and approximately $1,902.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can now be bought for about $0.0316 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Veil has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,999.00 or 0.99894282 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00042578 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00012133 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.43 or 0.01153763 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $209.27 or 0.00536040 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.42 or 0.00408359 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007182 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00090755 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

