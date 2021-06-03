Veles (VLS) Price Down 16.6% Over Last Week

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Veles has a total market cap of $126,717.79 and approximately $10.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veles coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0983 or 0.00000261 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Veles has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Veles Coin Profile

Veles is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,658 coins and its circulating supply is 1,288,987 coins. Veles’ official website is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Veles

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

