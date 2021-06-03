Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.32.

VNTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNTR. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

VNTR stock opened at $4.93 on Thursday. Venator Materials has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $5.49. The company has a market cap of $525.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Venator Materials will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

